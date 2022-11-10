Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Revising NCX-470 forecasts after Mont Blanc




10.11.22 08:08
Edison Investment Research

Following positive Mont Blanc NCX-470 Phase III results, Nicox is actively exploring commercial partnerships for NCX-470 in both the US and Japanese markets. We believe this is a sound strategy as effective commercial positioning will be key in differentiating NCX-470 from other prostaglandin F2α analogue (PGA) drugs, given that despite meeting the primary efficacy endpoint, NCX-470 did not demonstrate statistical superiority vs latanoprost in Mont Blanc. We have adjusted our rNPV to €190.4m (vs €236.2m previously) as, while we have raised our US probability of success (PoS) estimate to 75% (from 50%), we have also reduced our peak sales forecasts as the level of NCX-470’s relative IOP reduction to latanoprost in the Mont Blanc study was not as high as we had expected.

