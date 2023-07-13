Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Nicox provides NCX-470 sales potential estimates




13.07.23 07:18
Edison Investment Research

Nicox provided details of a US market survey evaluating the commercial potential of its lead candidate, NCX-470, a nitric oxide (NO) donating bimatoprost designed for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). The independent market research agency commissioned by Nicox confirmed that NCX-470’s therapeutic profile, as shown in prior studies including the Phase III Mont Blanc trial, was positively received by stakeholders. Together with insights from Ocumension Therapeutics, the company’s NCX-470 partner in China and South-East Asia, Nicox estimates that annual global net sales of NCX-470 (excluding Europe) could exceed $300m within eight years of the product’s launch in the US and China, with US net sales estimated at $115–165m by year 8. We believe the US estimates may be conservative, given that US branded bimatoprost (Lumigan, AbbVie) sales exceeded $270m in 2021 and that NCX-470 is differentiated through its additional NO-mediated mechanism of action (in addition to its prostaglandin F2α mediated IOP lowering effects).

Aktuell
Sensationeller Erfolg im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs - Massives Kaufsignal
206% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,436 € 0,442 € -0,006 € -1,36% 13.07./11:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013018124 A143G8 2,07 € 0,42 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
0,44 minus
-1,36%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,436 € -1,36%  12.07.23
Stuttgart 0,4315 € +3,48%  10:30
Berlin 0,4525 € +2,49%  10:55
München 0,4435 € +0,68%  08:02
Düsseldorf 0,4255 € 0,00%  08:11
Frankfurt 0,4245 € -0,47%  09:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20.900% mit Noram Lithium auf diese Lithium-Aktie. Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagestätte mit bis 99,5% Lithium-Anomalie

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 kommt nun der Restart seit wo. 25.05.20
11 MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%. 17.01.20
50 Nicox AG 24.04.06
15 Nicox und Pfizer 21.03.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...