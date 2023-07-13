Nicox - Nicox provides NCX-470 sales potential estimates

Nicox provided details of a US market survey evaluating the commercial potential of its lead candidate, NCX-470, a nitric oxide (NO) donating bimatoprost designed for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). The independent market research agency commissioned by Nicox confirmed that NCX-470’s therapeutic profile, as shown in prior studies including the Phase III Mont Blanc trial, was positively received by stakeholders. Together with insights from Ocumension Therapeutics, the company’s NCX-470 partner in China and South-East Asia, Nicox estimates that annual global net sales of NCX-470 (excluding Europe) could exceed $300m within eight years of the product’s launch in the US and China, with US net sales estimated at $115–165m by year 8. We believe the US estimates may be conservative, given that US branded bimatoprost (Lumigan, AbbVie) sales exceeded $270m in 2021 and that NCX-470 is differentiated through its additional NO-mediated mechanism of action (in addition to its prostaglandin F2α mediated IOP lowering effects).