Nicox - Moving towards key Mont Blanc data in Q4

Nicox’s Q222 update confirms its overall business plan and its expectation that primary efficacy data for the Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead candidate NCX-470 for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension will be released in November 2022. The Mont Blanc data release is potentially a key catalyst for the company, given NCX-470’s opportunity as a best-in-class single-agent glaucoma therapy. The company reported gross cash of €31.6m at 30 June 2022 (vs €35.1m at end-March), and continues to expect that funds on hand should be sufficient to maintain operations into Q423, based on the development of NCX-470 alone.