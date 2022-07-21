Erweiterte Funktionen
Nicox - Moving towards key Mont Blanc data in Q4
21.07.22 11:54
Edison Investment Research
Nicox’s Q222 update confirms its overall business plan and its expectation that primary efficacy data for the Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead candidate NCX-470 for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension will be released in November 2022. The Mont Blanc data release is potentially a key catalyst for the company, given NCX-470’s opportunity as a best-in-class single-agent glaucoma therapy. The company reported gross cash of €31.6m at 30 June 2022 (vs €35.1m at end-March), and continues to expect that funds on hand should be sufficient to maintain operations into Q423, based on the development of NCX-470 alone.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,88 €
|1,866 €
|0,014 €
|+0,75%
|21.07./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013018124
|A143G8
|3,85 €
|1,66 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,88 €
|+0,75%
|20.07.22
|Berlin
|1,876 €
|+2,07%
|14:15
|Düsseldorf
|1,866 €
|+1,86%
|13:00
|Frankfurt
|1,84 €
|0,00%
|09:10
|München
|1,844 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|1,858 €
|-0,11%
|14:37
= Realtime
