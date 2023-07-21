Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - Denali trial remains on track for 2025 readout




21.07.23 14:34
Edison Investment Research

Nicox has provided a preliminary Q223 update, with net revenue (primarily consisting of net royalties attributable to net sales of Vyzulta by global licensee Bausch + Lomb, or B+L) of €0.9m, up from €0.7m in Q222. Total US Vyzulta prescriptions grew 26% in Q223 (vs 23% in Q122 and 25% in Q422). Importantly, the company reiterated its guidance that it expects to complete the Denali study in 2025. Denali is the company’s second Phase III study assessing lead candidate NCX-470, a nitric oxide (NO) donating bimatoprost, in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). Denali enrolment and randomisation is around 55% complete, which provides us with confidence that the company will complete the trial within the currently anticipated timeline. We continue to anticipate that NCX-470 could reach commercial launch in 2027. Nicox reported €19.0m in gross cash at 30 June (vs €27.7m at 31 December 2022), and expects its cash runway should fund its operations into June 2024, based on the development of NCX-470 alone.

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,442 € 0,4465 € -0,0045 € -1,01% 21.07./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0013018124 A143G8 2,07 € 0,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,459 € -2,34%  20.07.23
Berlin 0,445 € -0,56%  18:42
Düsseldorf 0,442 € -1,01%  16:31
Stuttgart 0,425 € -1,16%  12:47
München 0,4505 € -1,53%  08:04
Frankfurt 0,419 € -6,05%  09:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock meldet großartige Studienergebnisse - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 kommt nun der Restart seit wo. 25.05.20
11 MorphoSys sicher nochmal 10%. 17.01.20
50 Nicox AG 24.04.06
15 Nicox und Pfizer 21.03.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...