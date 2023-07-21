Nicox - Denali trial remains on track for 2025 readout

Nicox has provided a preliminary Q223 update, with net revenue (primarily consisting of net royalties attributable to net sales of Vyzulta by global licensee Bausch + Lomb, or B+L) of €0.9m, up from €0.7m in Q222. Total US Vyzulta prescriptions grew 26% in Q223 (vs 23% in Q122 and 25% in Q422). Importantly, the company reiterated its guidance that it expects to complete the Denali study in 2025. Denali is the company’s second Phase III study assessing lead candidate NCX-470, a nitric oxide (NO) donating bimatoprost, in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). Denali enrolment and randomisation is around 55% complete, which provides us with confidence that the company will complete the trial within the currently anticipated timeline. We continue to anticipate that NCX-470 could reach commercial launch in 2027. Nicox reported €19.0m in gross cash at 30 June (vs €27.7m at 31 December 2022), and expects its cash runway should fund its operations into June 2024, based on the development of NCX-470 alone.