Nicox - Denali trial remains on track for 2025 readout
21.07.23 14:34
Edison Investment Research
Nicox has provided a preliminary Q223 update, with net revenue (primarily consisting of net royalties attributable to net sales of Vyzulta by global licensee Bausch + Lomb, or B+L) of €0.9m, up from €0.7m in Q222. Total US Vyzulta prescriptions grew 26% in Q223 (vs 23% in Q122 and 25% in Q422). Importantly, the company reiterated its guidance that it expects to complete the Denali study in 2025. Denali is the company’s second Phase III study assessing lead candidate NCX-470, a nitric oxide (NO) donating bimatoprost, in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension (OHTN). Denali enrolment and randomisation is around 55% complete, which provides us with confidence that the company will complete the trial within the currently anticipated timeline. We continue to anticipate that NCX-470 could reach commercial launch in 2027. Nicox reported €19.0m in gross cash at 30 June (vs €27.7m at 31 December 2022), and expects its cash runway should fund its operations into June 2024, based on the development of NCX-470 alone.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,442 €
|0,4465 €
|-0,0045 €
|-1,01%
|21.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013018124
|A143G8
|2,07 €
|0,41 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,459 €
|-2,34%
|20.07.23
|Berlin
|0,445 €
|-0,56%
|18:42
|Düsseldorf
|0,442 €
|-1,01%
|16:31
|Stuttgart
|0,425 €
|-1,16%
|12:47
|München
|0,4505 €
|-1,53%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|0,419 €
|-6,05%
|09:24
= Realtime
