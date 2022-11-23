Erweiterte Funktionen



Nicox - €10m financing boosts cash runway into Q224




23.11.22 12:28
Edison Investment Research

Nicox announced a €10m private placement equity financing transaction, resulting in €8.9m in net proceeds. With the company extending the interest-only payment period of its existing Kreos Capital debt by six months (to January 2024), it has extended its estimated cash runway (based on the development of NCX-470 alone) to mid-May 2024, from mid-November 2023, previously. Altogether, Nicox issued 6.849m shares at an offering price of €1.46 per share (a 14% discount to the 21 November closing price) to Armistice Capital Master Fund, a healthcare and consumer sector focused hedge fund registered in the Cayman Islands. Nicox also affirmed that it now expects to complete Denali, the second NCX-470 Phase III study, in 2025, consistent with our existing estimates, although additional capital will be required. Our rNPV of €190.4m is unchanged, but our equity value per basic share is now €4.10 (vs €4.52 previously) given the additional shares outstanding.

