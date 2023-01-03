Newron Pharmaceuticals - Positive interim trial results in schizophrenia

Newron Pharmaceuticals’ share price has responded well to its announcement of encouraging interim efficacy data for the use of evenamide as an add-on therapy to antipsychotics in moderate to severe treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). Patients who completed (85 out of 100) the six-month (30-week) treatment period (study 015) were found to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the symptoms of psychosis. Importantly, the six-month data showed a sustained and continued improvement in key efficacy measures compared to results after six weeks (study 014) of treatment, with the proportion of patients achieving clinically meaningful improvements increasing over time. We view these latest results as highly supportive of evenamide’s clinical utility in TRS, further justifying management’s strategy of expanding into this schizophrenia patient population.