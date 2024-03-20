Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron Pharmaceuticals - Evenamide set for a pivotal year




20.03.24 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Newron Pharmaceuticals has reported results for FY23, an active period for its lead asset, evenamide, being developed for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and poorly managed schizophrenia (non-TRS). Strong 12-month data were shared in January 2024 from the Phase II trial (study 014/015) in TRS patients, and management is gearing up to launch a potentially pivotal Phase III trial. We expect the next major catalyst to be results of the Phase III trial (study 008A) in non-TRS patients, now anticipated in April. Improved liquidity following the recent equity raise and renegotiated debt repayment terms with the EIB provides headroom into 2025, by which time we anticipate a licensing deal for evenamide. We have revised our estimates, segregating evenamide’s potential across TRS and non-TRS populations, and refined some of our assumptions. Our valuation increases to CHF219.1m or CHF12.3/share (CHF7.7/share previously).

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,75 € 7,85 € -0,10 € -1,27% 20.03./14:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0004147952 A0LF18 12,40 € 3,82 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,75 € -1,27%  14:41
Frankfurt 7,70 € -1,28%  08:10
München 7,70 € -1,91%  08:00
Berlin 7,65 € -2,55%  14:15
Düsseldorf 7,65 € -3,16%  11:30
Xetra 7,80 € -3,70%  14:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
4 der größten Lithium-Produzenten der Welt setzen auf diesen Lithium Hot Stock. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
223 newron pharma 05.02.24
1 Zambon Pharma 28.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...