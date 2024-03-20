Erweiterte Funktionen
Newron Pharmaceuticals - Evenamide set for a pivotal year
20.03.24 08:10
Edison Investment Research
Newron Pharmaceuticals has reported results for FY23, an active period for its lead asset, evenamide, being developed for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and poorly managed schizophrenia (non-TRS). Strong 12-month data were shared in January 2024 from the Phase II trial (study 014/015) in TRS patients, and management is gearing up to launch a potentially pivotal Phase III trial. We expect the next major catalyst to be results of the Phase III trial (study 008A) in non-TRS patients, now anticipated in April. Improved liquidity following the recent equity raise and renegotiated debt repayment terms with the EIB provides headroom into 2025, by which time we anticipate a licensing deal for evenamide. We have revised our estimates, segregating evenamide’s potential across TRS and non-TRS populations, and refined some of our assumptions. Our valuation increases to CHF219.1m or CHF12.3/share (CHF7.7/share previously).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,75 €
|7,85 €
|-0,10 €
|-1,27%
|20.03./14:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0004147952
|A0LF18
|12,40 €
|3,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,75 €
|-1,27%
|14:41
|Frankfurt
|7,70 €
|-1,28%
|08:10
|München
|7,70 €
|-1,91%
|08:00
|Berlin
|7,65 €
|-2,55%
|14:15
|Düsseldorf
|7,65 €
|-3,16%
|11:30
|Xetra
|7,80 €
|-3,70%
|14:44
= Realtime
|223
|newron pharma
|05.02.24
|1
|Zambon Pharma
|28.02.14