Newron Pharmaceuticals - Encouraging efficacy data from evenamide trial

16.05.23 15:04
Edison Investment Research

Newron has presented new efficacy data from its Phase II evenamide trial (study 014/015) at the CINP World Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology and the 2023 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society. These data, from the first 100 patients at the one-year timepoint, indicate significant and clinically important results, with continuous improvements across the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) and the Clinical Global Impression of Change (CGI-C), Severity of Illness (CGI-S) and Strauss-Carpenter Level of Functioning (LOF) efficacy scales. While we anticipate full one-year results from the evenamide extension trial (study 015) in Q124, the company plans to initiate a potentially pivotal multinational Phase III trial (study 003) in treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) patients in H223, which in our view, represents an important catalyst.

