Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron Pharmaceuticals - Crucial upcoming datasets for evenamide




07.08.23 13:58
Edison Investment Research

Newron has released its H123 results and presented an overview of its upcoming clinical activities assessing evenamide as a potential treatment for schizophrenia. Positive results from these trials from Q423 to Q124, may represent the most significant near-term catalysts for the company, in our view. Throughout the period, Newron has also continued to work with partners Zambon and Supernus to maintain the intellectual property of Xadago in the US, which is protected by three patents until at least 2027. At end-June 2023, Newron had a total cash and liquid asset position of €17.1m (versus €22.8m at the start of the year), which we estimate will provide a cash runway into 2024. We value Newron at CHF137.4m or CHF7.7 per share (previously CHF128.7m or CHF7.2 per share).

Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20 Mrd. $ Sensationsdeal jetzt auf diese Aktie
339% Security Software Aktientip nach 788% mit Crowdstrike ($CRWD) und 5.252% mit Fortinet ($FTNT)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,65 € 5,45 € 0,20 € +3,67% 07.08./19:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0004147952 A0LF18 8,96 € 1,09 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,65 € +3,67%  19:19
Frankfurt 5,95 € +19,96%  08:09
Düsseldorf 5,55 € +11,45%  16:31
Berlin 5,70 € +4,59%  18:42
Xetra 5,70 € +3,64%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt durch diesen Biotech Aktientip - Massives Kaufsignal. 209% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIG)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
214 newron pharma 25.07.23
1 Zambon Pharma 28.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...