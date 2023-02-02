Erweiterte Funktionen

Newmont Corporation - Sustainable in several senses




02.02.23 15:18
Edison Investment Research

Newmont will update guidance for 2023 when it releases Q4 results on 23 February 2023. We anticipate a strong close to 2022 (production up 6% quarter on quarter and costs down 13% in Q4) and believe a dividend recalibration is possible, albeit reflecting industry inflation rather than a reassessment of capital allocation policy in general. In this context, we see Newmont as a sustainable choice among gold producers, not only in an ESG sense, but also in its ability to maintain 6Moz pa of low-cost production.

