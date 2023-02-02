Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Newmont":
Newmont Corporation - Sustainable in several senses
02.02.23 15:18
Edison Investment Research
Newmont will update guidance for 2023 when it releases Q4 results on 23 February 2023. We anticipate a strong close to 2022 (production up 6% quarter on quarter and costs down 13% in Q4) and believe a dividend recalibration is possible, albeit reflecting industry inflation rather than a reassessment of capital allocation policy in general. In this context, we see Newmont as a sustainable choice among gold producers, not only in an ESG sense, but also in its ability to maintain 6Moz pa of low-cost production.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,01 $
|54,19 $
|-2,18 $
|-4,02%
|02.02./21:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6516391066
|853823
|86,37 $
|37,45 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,795 €
|-3,08%
|21:46
|Hamburg
|49,405 €
|+2,03%
|08:01
|München
|49,41 €
|+1,77%
|08:01
|Hannover
|49,40 €
|+1,71%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|47,80 €
|-1,24%
|19:02
|Xetra
|47,98 €
|-1,60%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|47,71 €
|-1,92%
|21:19
|Düsseldorf
|47,425 €
|-3,37%
|21:01
|Berlin
|47,87 €
|-3,60%
|20:21
|Nasdaq
|52,01 $
|-3,96%
|21:37
|NYSE
|52,01 $
|-4,02%
|21:37
|AMEX
|52,035 $
|-4,05%
|21:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|478
|Newmont Mining
|20.01.23
|1
|Gold/Oil Ratio Extremes
|24.11.22
|1
|QuestEx Gold & Copper
|28.06.22
|355
|Gold, Goldminenaktien oder Daily.
|13.05.22
|305
|Steigt der Goldpreis bald wiede.
|05.01.22