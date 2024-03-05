NatWest Group - Time for a re-rating?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "NatWest Group Plc.":

Q423 earnings demonstrated the inherent profitability and resilience of returns at NatWest Group (NWG). PBT came in 25% ahead of consensus, with beats on both revenues and impairments along with good cost control. Despite continuing normalisation of credit and assuming around two more base rate cuts in 2024 than are currently priced into the bond market, management expects to deliver a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of c 12%. On consensus estimates, the shares trade at 0.8x tangible net asset value (TNAV) and P/E of 6.4x in 2024e. Without a re-rating, the consensus 10% TNAV growth and 6.4% yield imply a 16.4% 12-month total return.