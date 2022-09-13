Nanoco Group - Strengthening customer engagement

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nanoco Group":

Nanoco has announced that a sequence of purchase orders from several existing customers for development work and validation materials means that FY23 revenues are likely to be 20% higher than FY22 rather than at a similar level. We adjust our estimates accordingly, noting that these still exclude any revenues from potential production orders, the value of which will depend on the initial use case and ramp-up timing.