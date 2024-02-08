Nanoco Group - Steps on the pathway to volume production

Nanoco’s trading update confirms that H124 revenues and EBITDA are anticipated to be in line with company expectations. The main new information is that the company has commenced the build and fitout of a new 300m wafer device facility to accelerate product development and test cycles with both existing and new clients. This gives Nanoco scope to grow development revenues in the near term and reduce time to market of new production materials, while aligning the development platform with infrastructure used for high-volume semiconductor manufacture.