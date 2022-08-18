Erweiterte Funktionen



Nanoco Group - Reaching two key milestones in H222




18.08.22 08:22
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco’s post-close trading update notes that the FY22 performance was broadly in line with management’s expectations. We therefore leave our estimates unchanged except for adjustments relating to the broker option element of the fund-raising programme in June, which was very significantly oversubscribed, and charges linked to the loan notes issued in July 2021.

