Nanoco Group - Litigation settlement concluded




08.02.23 09:16
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco Group has signed the final agreements to settle the litigation with Samsung on a no-fault basis for the alleged infringement of the group's intellectual property (IP), with Samsung paying Nanoco $150m (£125m) in cash. Nanoco’s H123 performance relating to the organic activities was slightly ahead of management’s expectations. We have revised our estimates to reflect both the settlement, which includes £3.0m in licence revenues recognisable in H223 and takes the group from negative to positive EBITDA for FY23, and the H123 trading update.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,304 € 0,31 € -0,006 € -1,94% 08.02./12:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01JLR99 A0EASE 0,76 € 0,20 €
