Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nanoco Group":
Nanoco Group - Litigation settlement concluded
08.02.23 09:16
Edison Investment Research
Nanoco Group has signed the final agreements to settle the litigation with Samsung on a no-fault basis for the alleged infringement of the group's intellectual property (IP), with Samsung paying Nanoco $150m (£125m) in cash. Nanoco’s H123 performance relating to the organic activities was slightly ahead of management’s expectations. We have revised our estimates to reflect both the settlement, which includes £3.0m in licence revenues recognisable in H223 and takes the group from negative to positive EBITDA for FY23, and the H123 trading update.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,304 €
|0,31 €
|-0,006 €
|-1,94%
|08.02./12:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01JLR99
|A0EASE
|0,76 €
|0,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,304 €
|-1,94%
|12:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,72 $
|+140,00%
|03.02.23
|Frankfurt
|0,286 €
|+5,15%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|0,274 €
|+0,74%
|11:32
|Düsseldorf
|0,302 €
|+0,67%
|12:01
|München
|0,306 €
|0,00%
|08:24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Nanoco-Group: market leader
|25.04.21
|GB00B01JLR99 Nanoco Group .
|25.04.21