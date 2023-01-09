Erweiterte Funktionen

Nanoco Group - Context on no-fault settlement of litigation




09.01.23 08:42
Edison Investment Research

Nanoco’s regulatory news release gives more information on its proposed settlement with Samsung and adds useful context in the face of speculation on investor forums and share price volatility after the 6 January no-settlement announcement. Nanoco expects to issue another update when it completes the final binding agreement within the next 30 days. We leave our estimates unchanged.

 
