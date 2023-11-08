Erweiterte Funktionen
Nanoco Group - Asian customer moves to the next phase
08.11.23 11:14
Edison Investment Research
Nanoco Group has signed a new two-year joint development agreement (JDA) with its existing major Asian chemical partner to optimise and scale up production of Nanoco’s second-generation quantum dot materials for infrared sensing applications. This marks the company’s latest milestone on its path to becoming a commercial provider of nanomaterials to the sensing market and provides support for our FY24 forecasts.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,183 $
|0,22039 $
|-0,0374 $
|-16,97%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01JLR99
|A0EASE
|1,00 $
|0,033 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,188 €
|-12,15%
|27.10.23
|Frankfurt
|0,196 €
|+3,16%
|08:20
|München
|0,199 €
|+2,05%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|0,202 €
|-1,94%
|12:31
|Stuttgart
|0,183 €
|-3,68%
|14:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,183 $
|-16,97%
|27.10.23
= Realtime
