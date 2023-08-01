Erweiterte Funktionen
Nano Dimension - Tender offer for Stratasys withdrawn
01.08.23 08:02
Edison Investment Research
Nano Dimension has withdrawn its tender offer for Stratasys, stating that it would not be able to complete the transaction due to Stratasys’s shareholder rights plan. It has also withdrawn its proposal to replace Stratasys directors at its upcoming AGM. The company intends to review its investment in Stratasys, with the sale of its stake on the open market an option, and expects to pursue the backlog of alternative M&A opportunities.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,76 €
|2,82 €
|-0,06 €
|-2,13%
|01.08./15:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US63008G2030
|A2PTUS
|3,58 €
|1,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,76 €
|-2,13%
|15:22
|NYSE
|3,10 $
|0,00%
|31.07.23
|Nasdaq
|3,10 $
|0,00%
|31.07.23
|AMEX
|3,10 $
|0,00%
|31.07.23
|Berlin
|2,76 €
|-2,13%
|14:45
|München
|2,84 €
|-2,74%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|2,78 €
|-3,47%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|2,74 €
|-3,52%
|14:44
|Düsseldorf
|2,70 €
|-4,93%
|12:30
= Realtime
