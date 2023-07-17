Erweiterte Funktionen



Nano Dimension - Tender offer for Stratasys revised up again




17.07.23 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Nano Dimension has amended its special tender offer for Stratasys again, increasing its cash offer from $20.05 to $24.00 per share. It has also stated its willingness to explore a potential combination of Stratasys with 3D Systems. Nano Dimension’s resolution proposing to replace the majority of Stratasys’ board will be voted on at Stratasys’ AGM on 8 August.

