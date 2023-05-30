Nano Dimension - Tender offer for Stratasys launched

As previously flagged, Nano Dimension has launched a tender offer at $18/share to buy up to 40.8% of Stratasys shares, with the aim of taking its stake to 55%. This would cost up to $502.7m in cash; we note that Nano Dimension had cash and short-term deposits of $957m at 21 May. On the same day the tender offer was launched, Stratasys announced plans to merge with Desktop Metal.