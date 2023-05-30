Erweiterte Funktionen
Nano Dimension - Tender offer for Stratasys launched
30.05.23 09:32
Edison Investment Research
As previously flagged, Nano Dimension has launched a tender offer at $18/share to buy up to 40.8% of Stratasys shares, with the aim of taking its stake to 55%. This would cost up to $502.7m in cash; we note that Nano Dimension had cash and short-term deposits of $957m at 21 May. On the same day the tender offer was launched, Stratasys announced plans to merge with Desktop Metal.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,36 $
|2,38 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,84%
|30.05./16:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US63008G2030
|A2PTUS
|3,74 $
|2,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,26 €
|+0,89%
|14:10
|Düsseldorf
|2,20 €
|0,00%
|15:00
|München
|2,22 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|2,22 €
|0,00%
|15:39
|Nasdaq
|2,36 $
|-0,84%
|16:22
|NYSE
|2,36 $
|-1,26%
|16:22
|AMEX
|2,35 $
|-1,67%
|15:41
|Stuttgart
|2,14 €
|-1,83%
|15:53
|Frankfurt
|2,22 €
|-2,63%
|08:13
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Nanodimension (WKN: A2PTUS.
|17.05.22
|21
|Tolle Technik
|13.10.21