Nano Dimension - Tender offer for Stratasys extended again
19.07.23 08:40
Nano Dimension has raised its tender offer for Stratasys again, increasing its cash offer from $24 to $25 per share and extending the closing date to 31 July. If successful, it plans to explore options for further consolidation of the industry. If unsuccessful, it will review its Stratasys investment and may sell its stake on the open market.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,80 €
|2,82 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,71%
|19.07./14:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US63008G2030
|A2PTUS
|3,58 €
|1,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,80 €
|-0,71%
|12:53
|Stuttgart
|2,80 €
|+1,45%
|12:38
|Frankfurt
|2,76 €
|+0,73%
|08:13
|München
|2,80 €
|+0,72%
|08:01
|Berlin
|2,82 €
|+0,71%
|13:55
|NYSE
|3,165 $
|0,00%
|18.07.23
|Nasdaq
|3,16 $
|0,00%
|18.07.23
|AMEX
|3,165 $
|0,00%
|18.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,76 €
|-0,72%
|12:30
= Realtime
