Nano Dimension - Strengthening the product portfolio

23.08.23 13:16
Nano Dimension reported Q223 revenue growth of 33% year-on-year and maintained its adjusted EBITDA at a similar level to Q123, reflecting continued investment in R&D. No longer looking to acquire a majority stake in Stratasys, the company is considering its options regarding its 14% holding and continues to seek alternative targets, recently making a small technology acquisition in the design software market.

