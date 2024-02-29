Erweiterte Funktionen
Nano Dimension - Share buyback underway
29.02.24 12:36
Edison Investment Research
Nano Dimension has provided a business update that highlights a major R&D milestone, a system sale to a defence customer and the start of a $200m share buyback programme. Management is focused on optimising capital allocation, balancing value enhancing acquisitions, the return of cash to shareholders and R&D investment.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,88 $
|2,84 $
|0,04 $
|+1,41%
|29.02./15:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US63008G2030
|A2PTUS
|3,35 $
|2,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,64 €
|+0,76%
|16:01
|AMEX
|2,885 $
|+1,94%
|15:41
|NYSE
|2,88 $
|+1,41%
|15:41
|Nasdaq
|2,88 $
|+1,41%
|15:42
|Berlin
|2,64 €
|+0,76%
|15:39
|München
|2,64 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|2,58 €
|-0,77%
|08:11
|Stuttgart
|2,62 €
|-2,24%
|16:00
|Düsseldorf
|2,50 €
|-4,58%
|12:30
Aktuell
