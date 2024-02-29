Nano Dimension - Share buyback underway

Erweiterte Funktionen



29.02.24 12:36
Edison Investment Research

Nano Dimension has provided a business update that highlights a major R&D milestone, a system sale to a defence customer and the start of a $200m share buyback programme. Management is focused on optimising capital allocation, balancing value enhancing acquisitions, the return of cash to shareholders and R&D investment.

