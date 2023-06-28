Nano Dimension - Revised tender offer for Stratasys

Erweiterte Funktionen



Nano Dimension has extended its special tender offer for Stratasys, increasing its cash offer from $18.00 to $20.05 per share and extending the deadline to 24 July. It has reduced the number of shares it is seeking to acquire, from up to 27.926m to up to 25.266m, to achieve a holding of 46–51% including the 9.7m shares it already owns. On the same day, Stratasys received a revised bid from 3D Systems (offering a mix of cash and shares) and it is currently reviewing both revised bids.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,355 $ 2,32 $ 0,035 $ +1,51% 28.06./15:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US63008G2030 A2PTUS 3,74 $ 2,06 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,16 € +0,93%  08:00
Stuttgart 2,14 € +5,94%  16:04
Berlin 2,16 € +1,89%  15:39
Nasdaq 2,355 $ +1,51%  15:43
NYSE 2,36 $ +1,29%  15:44
München 2,10 € +0,96%  08:03
Düsseldorf 2,06 € 0,00%  12:30
Frankfurt 2,08 € 0,00%  08:05
AMEX 2,32 $ 0,00%  27.06.23
