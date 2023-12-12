Nano Dimension - Outlining the path to profitabililty

Erweiterte Funktionen



12.12.23 14:56
Edison Investment Research

Nano Dimension reported Q323 year-on-year revenue growth of 21.6%, an adjusted gross margin of 48.0% (+20.4pp y-o-y) and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.1m. Despite the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, Nano Dimension maintains its outlook for FY23 and has launched an initiative to improve company profitability. It has also made improvements to corporate governance. With a substantial net cash balance and a material stake in Stratasys, the company is focused on optimising capital allocation, balancing M&A, share buybacks and investment in R&D.

