Nano Dimension - Outlining the path to profitabililty
12.12.23 14:56
Edison Investment Research
Nano Dimension reported Q323 year-on-year revenue growth of 21.6%, an adjusted gross margin of 48.0% (+20.4pp y-o-y) and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.1m. Despite the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, Nano Dimension maintains its outlook for FY23 and has launched an initiative to improve company profitability. It has also made improvements to corporate governance. With a substantial net cash balance and a material stake in Stratasys, the company is focused on optimising capital allocation, balancing M&A, share buybacks and investment in R&D.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,245 $
|2,26 $
|-0,015 $
|-0,66%
|12.12./17:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US63008G2030
|A2PTUS
|3,33 $
|2,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,06 €
|-1,90%
|16:51
|Düsseldorf
|2,08 €
|0,00%
|16:30
|Nasdaq
|2,245 $
|-0,66%
|17:35
|AMEX
|2,25 $
|-0,66%
|17:20
|NYSE
|2,245 $
|-0,88%
|17:36
|Berlin
|2,08 €
|-0,95%
|17:12
|Stuttgart
|2,02 €
|-0,98%
|15:47
|Frankfurt
|2,08 €
|-3,70%
|08:14
|München
|2,12 €
|-4,50%
|08:04
= Realtime
