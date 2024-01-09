Nano Dimension - New offer for Stratasys

Erweiterte Funktionen



Edison Investment Research

Nano Dimension has made a non-binding proposal to acquire the 86% of Stratasys that it does not own for $16.50 per share in cash. The deal would be financed mainly from existing cash, with discussions for additional financing currently underway. Stratasys is reviewing the proposal as part of its ongoing strategic review.

