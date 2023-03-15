Erweiterte Funktionen
Nano Dimension - Creating additive manufacturing industry leader
15.03.23 17:24
Edison Investment Research
Nano Dimension has made a formal, non-binding offer to acquire Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) for US$18.00 per share in cash. Under the terms of the proposal, Nano Dimension, which has been the largest shareholder of Stratasys since July 2022 and currently owns approximately 14.5% of the company’s outstanding shares, would acquire the remaining shares of Stratasys for a total consideration of c US$1.1bn in cash. The offer price reflects a premium of 36% to the closing trading price on 1 March 2023, and a 31% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price up to 1 March 2023. Nano Dimension states that it has held constructive, informal discussions with Stratasys, which has announced that it ‘will carefully review and evaluate the proposal’.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,51 $
|2,56 $
|-0,05 $
|-1,95%
|15.03./19:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US63008G2030
|A2PTUS
|3,98 $
|2,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,425 €
|+0,62%
|15:35
|Stuttgart
|2,34 €
|0,00%
|16:08
|Düsseldorf
|2,345 €
|-0,64%
|18:30
|NYSE
|2,51 $
|-1,95%
|19:28
|Nasdaq
|2,51 $
|-1,95%
|19:28
|Berlin
|2,36 €
|-2,07%
|18:43
|AMEX
|2,50 $
|-2,34%
|19:15
|München
|2,44 €
|-6,15%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|2,33 €
|-7,91%
|12:42
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Nanodimension (WKN: A2PTUS.
|17.05.22
|21
|Tolle Technik
|13.10.21