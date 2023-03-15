Nano Dimension - Creating additive manufacturing industry leader

Nano Dimension has made a formal, non-binding offer to acquire Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) for US$18.00 per share in cash. Under the terms of the proposal, Nano Dimension, which has been the largest shareholder of Stratasys since July 2022 and currently owns approximately 14.5% of the company’s outstanding shares, would acquire the remaining shares of Stratasys for a total consideration of c US$1.1bn in cash. The offer price reflects a premium of 36% to the closing trading price on 1 March 2023, and a 31% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price up to 1 March 2023. Nano Dimension states that it has held constructive, informal discussions with Stratasys, which has announced that it ‘will carefully review and evaluate the proposal’.