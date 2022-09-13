Erweiterte Funktionen

NB Private Equity Partners - Track record yet to be fully rewarded




13.09.22 12:44
Edison Investment Research

NB Private Equity Partners’ (NBPE) latest NAV (as at end-July 2022) reflects an update on most private valuations from end-March to end-June 2022, which led to a very limited 2% fall in NBPE’s private portfolio fair value. This impressive resilience allowed NBPE to deliver a strong three- and five-year NAV TR to end-July 2022 of 18.6% and 15.3%, respectively (c 2x the return of MSCI World Index), led by co-investments. Despite its strong track record, NBPE’s shares still trade at a c 31% discount to NAV, wider than the average for its direct peers (although it also has a single-layer fee structure but a more diversified portfolio), which we find hard to justify. Its shares now offer an attractive 5.0% annualised yield (versus an average of 2.5% for peers).

