NB Private Equity Partners - Key takeaways from the CMD 2022

During NB Private Equity Partners’ (NBPE) capital markets day (CMD) on 5 October 2022, its management team highlighted that, despite the recent tough macro conditions, NBPE’s track record remains strong, as its direct co-investments delivered a gross IRR and multiple of invested capital (MOIC) at 18.5% pa and 2.6x over the five years to end-August 2022, respectively. With a sustained strong deal flow generated by the Neuberger Berman (NB) Private Markets platform (in which NBPE can invest on a case-by-case basis) and liquidity of US$281m at end-September 2022 (c 21% of current investment portfolio), NBPE is well-placed to seize new opportunities as they arise.