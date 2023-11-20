Mutares - PE investor focused on special situations

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.11.23 12:27
Edison Investment Research

Mutares (MUX) predominantly invests in corporate carve-outs (80%+ of all deals) where it seeks to drive an operational turnaround, and often also executes a ‘buy-and-build’ strategy. MUX looks for companies with an annual turnover of €100–750m, with its ‘sweet spot’ in the range of €200–300m generated across multiple production sites. Its focus is on four major sectors: automotive & mobility (which is early-cycle), engineering and technology (project-driven, late-cycle), goods and services (considered non-cyclical) and retail and food (cyclical). MUX’s portfolio as at October 2023 consisted of 29 companies (including signed transactions) across Europe with more than 27,000 employees worldwide and annualised revenues of more than c €6bn.

