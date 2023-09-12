Erweiterte Funktionen



Murray International Trust - Business as usual at Murray International




12.09.23 10:20
Edison Investment Research

The board of Murray International Trust (MYI) has been planning for manager Bruce Stout’s end-June 2024 retirement for a long time. He and the trust’s other two co-managers, Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick, have worked together for many years and they all share the same investment philosophy, so following Stout’s departure it will be business as usual. MYI returned to a covered dividend in FY22 following a two-year period where the trust’s income was negatively affected by COVID. Although real (above inflation) dividend growth is unlikely in the current high inflation environment, the trust has maintained its progressive dividend policy with annual dividend increases for the last 18 consecutive years. MYI offers an attractive 4.6% dividend yield, which is higher than those of its peers in the AIC Global Equity Income sector. In April 2023, the trust undertook a 5:1 share split to increase liquidity.

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
6,10 minus
-1,61%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 516% Drohnen Aktientip mit Riesendeal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...