Murray International Trust - Big improvement in relative performance




23.09.22 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Murray International Trust (MYI) employs a team-based approach, headed up by Bruce Stout working closely with Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick, who are part of abrdn’s global equity team. The trust offers investors a globally diversified portfolio of primarily equities (c 90%) with the balance in fixed income securities and cash, broadly split 50:50 between developed and emerging markets. MYI’s portfolio is constructed independently on a bottom-up basis without consideration of the make-up of its global reference index. Nevertheless, as shown in the chart below, the trust’s relative performance has improved over the last year, while it is now first out of the seven funds in the AIC global equity income sector over the last 12 months by quite some margin.

