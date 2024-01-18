Erweiterte Funktionen


Murray International Trust - Attractive offering of income and capital growth




18.01.24 08:06
Edison Investment Research

Murray International Trust’s (MYI’s) three managers, Bruce Stout, Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick, have worked closely together since 2001, so it will be business as usual when Stout retires at the end of June. The trust has amassed considerable revenue reserves (equivalent to around one year’s annual dividend) so was able to continue its progressive dividend policy during COVID; MYI returned to a covered dividend in FY22. Despite high inflation preventing real (above inflation) dividend growth in recent years, the trust now has an 18-year record of consecutive annual dividend growth and offers an attractive 4.6% dividend yield, which compares favourably with its peers in the AIC Global Equity Income sector, most of which, unlike MYI, can pay dividends out of capital.

Aktuell
Eilt: Neuer CFO führt Lithium Hot Stock in Produktion
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Werte im Artikel
3,70 plus
+15,63%
-    plus
0,00%
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Großinvestoren unmittelbar vor Einstieg. Neuer 159% Biotech Hot Stock nach 6.960% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:37 , Aktiennews
Das sollten Goodyear Tire & Rubber-Anleger w [...]
11:37 , Aktiennews
UBS Aktie: Das war nur der Anfang!
11:37 , Aktiennews
Sovereign Metals Aktie: Ein unsicheres Investm [...]
11:37 , Aktiennews
Marathon Petroleum Aktie: Der ganz große W [...]
11:37 , Aktiennews
Wohin geht die Reise, Cummins?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...