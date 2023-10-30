Erweiterte Funktionen
MotorK - Refined strategy delivering momentum
30.10.23 13:34
Edison Investment Research
MotorK’s Q323 results demonstrate continued growth momentum with revenue increasing by 25% y-o-y, underpinned by rising average contract value (ACV) and strong net revenue retention (NRR). Committed annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached €35.2m, providing robust visibility towards our revised FY23 ARR target of €37.2m. Execution continued on its enterprise sales strategy, demonstrated by the near tripling of the strategic pipeline and NRR of 149%. This underscores positive momentum through year-end and into 2024. We have moderated our forecasts, although we continue to forecast positive cash EBITDA in FY24.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,47 €
|2,56 €
|-0,09 €
|-3,52%
|30.10./14:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMXH3352
|A3C6A1
|2,99 €
|1,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|2,59 €
|+1,17%
|16:00
|Frankfurt
|2,60 €
|-0,38%
|14:45
