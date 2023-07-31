Erweiterte Funktionen
MotorK - Driving efficiency to reach profitability
31.07.23 12:44
Edison Investment Research
MotorK reported double-digit H123 revenue growth, with committed annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a pipeline of contracts providing visibility for H223. The migration of acquired Dapda customers to the SparK platform drove a substantial rise in average contract value (ACV) and creates opportunities if this success can be replicated with other acquisitions. Short-term cost impacts drove higher year-on-year losses in the period, which has affected our FY23 profit forecasts, but not our FY24 assumptions.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,10 €
|2,07 €
|0,03 €
|+1,45%
|31.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMXH3352
|A3C6A1
|2,98 €
|1,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|2,13 €
|+2,40%
|17:20
|Düsseldorf
|2,10 €
|+1,45%
|16:00
= Realtime
