MotorK - Driving efficiency to reach profitability

31.07.23 12:44
Edison Investment Research

MotorK reported double-digit H123 revenue growth, with committed annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a pipeline of contracts providing visibility for H223. The migration of acquired Dapda customers to the SparK platform drove a substantial rise in average contract value (ACV) and creates opportunities if this success can be replicated with other acquisitions. Short-term cost impacts drove higher year-on-year losses in the period, which has affected our FY23 profit forecasts, but not our FY24 assumptions.

