Molten Ventures - NAV down c 6% in the first half of FY24
13.11.23 11:46
Edison Investment Research
Molten Ventures released its H124 trading update (to end-September 2023), with management expecting its NAV per share at c 735p, a c 5.7% decline from the end-March 2023 level as a result of a 3.6% negative fair value movement (excluding fx) across its portfolio. That said, management highlighted that the valuation environment is stabilising and that Molten’s portfolio performance remains resilient, with a good balance between growth (even if at a slower pace) and capital efficiency (with very limited exceptions). Molten’s shares currently trade at a 66% discount to NAV.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,00 $
|3,16 $
|-0,16 $
|-5,06%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|A143MK
|5,40 $
|2,64 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|2,78 €
|-3,47%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|2,78 €
|-4,14%
|09:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,00 $
|-5,06%
|15:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
