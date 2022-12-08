Erweiterte Funktionen



Molecure - An important year for R&D approaches




08.12.22 13:56
Edison Investment Research

In Molecure’s recent R&D day presentation, management highlighted the progress of OATD-01 and OATD-02 as the company prepares to begin important clinical trials for sarcoidosis and solid tumours, respectively, in 2023. Details from the presentation show Molecure is planning to maximise the potential of both assets, in our view. Pre-clinical animal model data for OATD-01 suggest it could have potential use in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a fibrotic disease with unmet needs, however we note that animal data is not generalisable to humans. Further, the trial design for the upcoming Phase I study for OATD-02 confirms the company will target cancers where immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have had limited success, an area where we believe OATD-02/ICI combinations could have an impact. In our view, this is supportive of Molecure’s development strategy as the company approaches key trial initiations in 2023.

