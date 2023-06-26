Molecure - OATD-01 gearing up for Phase II

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.06.23 08:50
Edison Investment Research

Molecure has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US FDA for OATD-01. Clearance of the application will enable the company to initiate a global (US and EU), multi-centre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study (expected n=90) to assess the safety and efficacy of OATD-01 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. Management anticipates that the trial will commence in Q423. Results from this double-blind study will be shared once it has been completed, expected to be in H125. We view the filing of this IND application as a key milestone for Molecure, and believe that the results from the trial will be an important catalyst for investor attention.

