Erweiterte Funktionen



Molecure - Clinical progression ahead in FY23




05.04.23 11:34
Edison Investment Research

Molecure is entering FY23 with two active clinical programmes. OATD-01, the company’s lead proprietary asset, is in development for the treatment of sarcoidosis, but management expects to expand into new indications if the data are supportive. The first patient is due to be dosed in the Phase II trial for this asset in H223. Molecure also recently reported the first dosing in the Phase I trial for OATD-02, a novel drug for the treatment of solid tumours; an update for this study is expected in Q423. The company reported a 22.3% y-o-y increase in operating expenses for FY22, due to higher costs of external services and personnel expenses during the year. With a net cash position of PLN54.0m at end FY22, management anticipates a cash runway into early FY24 (at least 12 months).

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,14 € 5,12 € 0,02 € +0,39% 05.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLONCTH00011 A2JJ69 6,38 € 2,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 5,14 € +0,39%  05.04.23
Frankfurt 5,44 € +0,37%  05.04.23
München 5,31 € 0,00%  05.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...