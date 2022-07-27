Mirriad Advertising - Pulling out of China, progress in the US

Mirriad’s decision to exit the Chinese market, following weaker than expected trading and restructuring of the Tencent contract, is a clear setback and we adjust our estimates accordingly. Nevertheless, the opportunity in North America dwarves all other markets, and here the company reports good progress. We look to see evidence of new partners being signed up and the progression of existing ones towards revenue generation to demonstrate that the company is still well placed to monetise its IP and platform.