Mirriad Advertising - Looking to US campaign growth

12.08.22 11:16
Edison Investment Research

Mirriad’s interim results confirm the trading update published in July, which indicated the impact of the withdrawal from China, and we make no further changes to our forecasts. There is good progress in the North American market, with US revenues 72% of the group total in H122. It is success here that will determine future growth and moves toward profitability. We regard the contract signed with Magnite at the end of May as a key milestone towards establishing the group’s in-content proposition as a line item in mainstream advertising budgets. Successful execution is key to driving an improved valuation.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1067 $ 0,10 $ 0,0067 $ +6,70% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF52QY14 A2JAFN 0,51 $ 0,090 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1067 $ +6,70%  10.08.22
Frankfurt 0,059 € -0,84%  08:02
Stuttgart 0,086 € -1,15%  08:06
  = Realtime
