Midatech Pharma - Planned dose-escalation commences in rGBM study




13.01.23 11:50
Edison Investment Research

Midatech has announced that following the completion of one month of treatment for the first patient enrolled in the MAGIC-G1 study (at a dose of 60uM), the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended dose escalation to 90uM (expected to be the target therapeutic dose for MTX110). MAGIC-G1 is an open-label, Phase I study designed to evaluate the feasibility and safety of MTX110 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) using a convection-enhanced delivery (CED) system. However, we note that continued progression of this study will be contingent on the successful conclusion of the announced Bioasis deal and US$9.6m fund-raising, both of which require shareholder authorisation. Approval and completion of these is critical path for Midatech. The company states that it has a cash balance of £2.6m (as of 5 January 2023), which is only sufficient to fund operations to mid-March 2023.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0045 € 0,0055 € -0,001 € -18,18% 13.01./16:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,20 € 0,00050 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,014 € 0,00%  11:36
Berlin 0,04 € -1,23%  16:00
Frankfurt 0,0045 € -18,18%  09:58
Aktuell
