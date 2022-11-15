Erweiterte Funktionen

Midatech Pharma - Patient recruitment begins in rGBM study




15.11.22 07:28
Edison Investment Research

In a positive signal for its developmental pipeline, Midatech Pharma has announced the first patient recruitment in the Phase I study evaluating MTX110 (using a convection-enhanced delivery (CED) system) in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke University, United States. Despite the aggressive nature of the cancer (average survival is 12–18 months with treatment) the rGBM space remains underserved (no new drug has been approved in over a decade) with development stymied by the challenges of crossing the blood brain barrier. MTX aims to overcome this issue by using a CED system to deliver therapeutic doses directly to the tumour site. We expect the release of preliminary data from the study (anticipated in H123) to be a key upcoming catalyst for the stock.

