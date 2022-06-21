Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":
 Aktien    


Midatech Pharma - MTX110 receives ODD from the EMA for gliomas




21.06.22 14:28
Edison Investment Research

Midatech’s lead clinical asset, MTX110, has achieved another regulatory milestone following the decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to grant the drug orphan drug designation for the treatment of gliomas. This includes recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and medulloblastoma, currently being targeted by MTX110. ODD should grant Midatech 10 years of market exclusivity on approval, in addition to other incentives such as protocol development assistance and reduced fees. As a reminder, MTX110 already has ODD in DIPG and recently received fast track designation for rGBM by the US FDA.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Uran Kaufempfehlung Jetzt
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,086 € 0,074 € 0,012 € +16,22% 21.06./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,47 € 0,074 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,086 € +16,22%  09:39
Berlin 0,108 € +5,88%  20:34
Stuttgart 0,094 € +0,53%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...