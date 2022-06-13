Midatech Pharma - Interim DIPG data to be presented at ISPNO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":

Midatech will be presenting interim data from its ongoing Phase I trial assessing lead asset MTX110 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) at the upcoming International Symposium on Pediatric Neuro-Oncology (ISPNO). The study is being conducted at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and the presentation will discuss preliminary results (safety signals) for seven of the 10 study participants. A highlight of this study is the use of an implantable continuous flow device to deliver MTX110 directly to the tumour (bypassing the blood-brain barrier), avoiding the need for new surgical insertions at each treatment cycle. The same device will be used in the company’s upcoming (H222) Phase I study in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). As a reminder, MTX110 holds orphan drug and fast track designations in the US for DIPG and GBM, respectively.