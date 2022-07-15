Erweiterte Funktionen


Mercia Asset Management - Excellent results despite the tough market




15.07.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research

FY22 was the first year of Mercia’s Vision 20:20 strategy, and a year of real progress for the group. Mercia reported FY22 PBT of £27.4m, with AUM rising marginally to £959m, passing the £1bn mark with £45m of VCT and EIS funds raised post-year-end. Mercia exited Faradion, its second largest holding (4.2x ROI, IRR of 72%) and also completed a major up-round for nDreams, helping to drive net assets up 14% to £200.6m and NAV per share to 45.6p. Mercia trades at 0.65x FY22 NAV/share and at 0.56x adjusted NAV/share (52.5p, including our estimate for the fund management business of 7p per share at 4% of FUM). Based on FY22 EPS of 5.9p (FY21: 7.8p), Mercia trades on a trailing P/E of 5x. With cash of £61.3m at year end, Mercia remains well placed for a downturn, with the potential for opportunistic M&A in FY23.

Aktuell
Dringende Kaufempfehlung: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 378% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:15 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 3/Saudi-Arabien öffnet Luftraum - [...]
14:13 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/IG Metall vor Tarifrunden: Einmalzah [...]
14:12 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
Kartellamt beobachtet höhere Gewinnmargen de [...]
14:12 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Rechtsstaat: EU-Kommission treibt V [...]
14:11 , dpa-AFX
Waldbrände in Griechenland auf Kreta und nah [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...