Erweiterte Funktionen



Mendus - Vididencel secures Fast Track designation in AML




08.09.23 17:10
Edison Investment Research

Mendus has announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its lead cancer vaccine, vididencel, as a potential maintenance therapy in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). This regulatory decision was based on interim results from the ADVANCE II trial (reported in December 2022), which showed encouraging survival data to support vididencel as a monotherapy in AML maintenance, as well as a desirable safety profile. Benefits of Fast Track designation include more frequent interactions with the FDA for an expedited approval process and a ‘rolling review’ for its market application. We believe that Fast Track designation represents a key milestone, enabling a potentially accelerated route to market, provided clinical results continue to be positive. Updated data (relapse free survival and overall survival) from the ADVANCE II trial are expected in Q424. Mendus is also preparing for an additional Phase II combination trial with Onureg, which is on track to commence by end-2023.

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0268 € 0,0253 € 0,0015 € +5,93% 08.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0005003654 A1W59F 0,33 € 0,025 €
Werte im Artikel
0,027 plus
+5,93%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0117 € +7,34%  13:56
Berlin 0,0268 € +5,93%  19:35
München 0,0318 € -6,74%  13:48
Stuttgart 0,0054 € -10,00%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vorbestellung Promo Drone - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Immunicum: unique immuno-onco. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...