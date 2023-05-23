Mendus - Sights on vididencel (in AML) combination study

On the heels of Mendus’s recent Q123 results, we take a deep dive into the company’s lead cancer vaccine candidate, vididencel, and the acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) maintenance treatment landscape. On closer inspection of the current AML pipeline and standard of care (SoC), vididencel’s clinical profile and the potential advantages associated with the vaccine’s ‘off-the-shelf’ characteristics may enable more timely and wider access of treatment to patients compared to individualised therapy approaches. Additionally, we view the company’s move to prioritise a combination study of vididencel with AML maintenance SoC Onureg (oral azacitidine) as a sensible strategic decision. Our valuation of Mendus remains unchanged at SEK1.8bn or SEK9.19 per share.