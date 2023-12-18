Mendus - Pursuit of a durable response in AML

Erweiterte Funktionen



Mendus has presented positive survival data for the ADVANCE II trial with its lead asset, vididencel, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2023 meeting. The presentation and follow-on KOL (investor) event showcased vididencel’s competitive profile to date over the standard of care, Onureg (oral azacitidine), as a potential maintenance therapy for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients. The encouraging data are a step toward addressing an ongoing medical need, as we understand that roughly half of AML patients achieving complete remission (CR) experience disease relapse. We look forward to the upcoming Phase II trial investigating the potential synergistic benefit of combining vididencel with Onureg, which is expected to start patient enrolment in early-2024.

