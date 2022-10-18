Erweiterte Funktionen



Mendus - Next steps in anticipation of positive data




18.10.22 13:11
Edison Investment Research

Mendus secured a partnership with Minaris Regenerative Medicine, a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation in the cell and gene therapy space. The agreement will allow technology transfer for DCP-001 to enable manufacturing for potential pivotal-stage trials and commercial production. Mendus has previously developed optimised, large-scale capabilities for the manufacture of DCP-001 (its cancer relapse vaccine) in house. The Phase II ADVANCE-II trial (NCT03697707), investigating DCP-001 as a maintenance therapy in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is expected to report important survival data in Q422. We view the agreement with Minaris as an encouraging sign for DCP-001.

Aktuell
Umwerfende Übernahme - Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,17 € 0,1626 € 0,0074 € +4,55% 18.10./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0005003654 A1W59F 0,58 € 0,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,1786 € +5,31%  16:16
Berlin 0,1874 € +4,81%  17:45
Frankfurt 0,17 € +4,55%  10:00
München 0,172 € +0,23%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
567% Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal. Kolossale Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Immunicum: unique immuno-onco. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...