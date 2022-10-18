Erweiterte Funktionen
Mendus - Next steps in anticipation of positive data
18.10.22 13:11
Edison Investment Research
Mendus secured a partnership with Minaris Regenerative Medicine, a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation in the cell and gene therapy space. The agreement will allow technology transfer for DCP-001 to enable manufacturing for potential pivotal-stage trials and commercial production. Mendus has previously developed optimised, large-scale capabilities for the manufacture of DCP-001 (its cancer relapse vaccine) in house. The Phase II ADVANCE-II trial (NCT03697707), investigating DCP-001 as a maintenance therapy in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is expected to report important survival data in Q422. We view the agreement with Minaris as an encouraging sign for DCP-001.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,17 €
|0,1626 €
|0,0074 €
|+4,55%
|18.10./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0005003654
|A1W59F
|0,58 €
|0,14 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Immunicum: unique immuno-onco.
|24.04.21